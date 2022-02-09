No News Found

Video From US TV Show Shared As Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Being Dumped

The video shows a scene from the American television drama, The Stand.

By - AFP
Loading...
  |  9 Feb 2022 3:36 AM GMT
Video From US TV Show Shared As Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Being Dumped

A video has been viewed thousands of times in multiple Chinese social media posts alongside a claim it shows bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped into a shipping container in the US. The posts circulated online as the US recorded thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths. But the video has been shared in a false context: it actually shows a scene from a fictional American television drama.

The video was published here on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, on January 6, 2022.

It appears to show a truck dumping bodies into a shipping container.

The simplified-Chinese text superimposed on the video translates as: "Jan 6, US reported more than a million cases in a day, with 2590 people died in one day, more than 850K people have died from COVID-19".

In fact, these figures are incorrect. The US recorded 717,289 cases and 2,729 deaths from COVID-19 on January 6, 2022, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

As of January 24, it has recorded 868,318 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally.

The video was titled: "#USCovid-19 US ain't cool anymore!"

Some social media users appeared to believe the video really shows dead bodies being dumped in the US.

"So scary, and the person standing there wasn't even wearing a mask," one user commented.

Another wrote: "This is typical US -- arrogant."

The same video was also shared on Douyin here and here alongside a similar claim.

In fact, the footage was taken from a fictional American drama.

A combination of reverse image and keyword searches on Google found the video was actually taken from US fictional television drama The Stand.

Further investigation found a longer version of the video published on a Chinese-language YouTube channel as a movie review.

The video's title reads: "#Movie review #The Stand #Biochemical lab leak".

"A biochemical lab, that belongs to the US, has leaked. It caused a catastrophe to the human species," the text overlay the video reads.

Screenshot comparison between video in misleading posts (left) and YouTube video (right)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by BOOM staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated On: 2022-02-09T09:06:42+05:30
Claim :   Video shows bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped into a shipping container in the US.
Claimed By :  Posts on TikTok
Fact Check :  False
COVID-19 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×