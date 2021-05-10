No, This Image Does Not Show A Dolphin's Foetus In A Womb

A photo has been shared repeatedly in multiple posts on Facebook alongside a claim it shows a foetus of a dolphin in the womb. This is false: the image in fact shows a silicone model foetus created for a film.

The image was shared here on Facebook on April 25, 2021.

Also Read: Video Of Routine Birth Procedure Falsely Shared As COVID-19 Abuse

"Baby dolphin inside his/her mother's womb," reads the English-language claim.



Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post, taken on May 7, 2021.

The same image has been shared on Facebook alongside a similar claim in several countries, including South Korea, Australia and India.

The claim is false.

A keyword search on Google found this report published by HoaxEye, a Finland-based blog that identifies manipulated imagery circulating online.

"These images are taken from National Geographic TV-show called 'Animals in the Womb" (premiered on March 2005). However, these are not real animals," the report reads in part.

HoaxEye reported that cinematographer David Barlow created the silicone models for a film to "avoid the ethical and practical issues that result from filming live animals."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading Facebook post (L) and the original video clip at the seven-second mark published on Barlow's website (R):

The video's caption reads: "Collection 015013: Model of the fully developed dolphin foetus resting in the curved dolphin womb. The background i trans-illuminated to light the foetus with a soft glow."

Also Read: Fake US CDC Graphic Claims Vaccine Refusal Is A Form Of Racism

Barlow's silicone animal models also include an elephant, a dog and a shark.

They can be seen here on his website.