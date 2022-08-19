In the opening episode of #KambakhtPaisa, BOOM's Abhinav Trivedi & his team try to dissect & explain the impending #GlobalEconomicRecession of 2022.

What were the factors leading to the global economic #recession in 2022? It all started with Fed's robust cash pump in the economy in 2020. The governments then refrained from Chinese supply chains which led to supply line disruptions across the world due to #Covid19 pandemic which impacted the whole world. Amazon Rainforest fires was also one of the factors for the recession. And finally the Russia - Ukraine war furthered the economic crisis.

Inflation in USA stood highest in the last 40 years. And this has also impacted India. Indian rupee is going to touch 80 compared to US Dollar. ($1 = ₹79.00 as of July 1, 2022)

