On the eve of the 75th #independenceday, in this episode of #KambakhtPaisa, Abhinav Trivedi & team explore India's deplorable state of data/privacy protection.

In the midst of #harghartiranga to #harghardata, the lack of an effective #data protection policy & act is making millions of Indians vulnerable to #onlineprivacy intrusion, restricted online growth, and cyber attacks without any provision for justice. And this happens on a daily basis. Lack of awareness amongst the masses about where to give their phone numbers and where to not, this online invasion is only increasing everyday. We explain how #privacy is taken for granted by brands in India & how this has been affecting us since the last decade. Finally, we also talk about what can be done about it and how we can reclaim data privacy.