Pastor To Farmer? TN Priest's Images Revived With Fake Claim

Claim

A collage of three images of Tamil Nadu-based Christian priest Jegath Gaspar Raj is viral with false claims that he was spotted at the farmers' agitation, where he disguised himself as a protesting farmer. The images have been shared on Facebook with a claim in Hindi which reads, “Sunday Pastor, Monday Preacher, Saturday, Farmer, Have a look this three images. ” (Original text in Hindi: “#रविवार=ईसाई पादरी #सोमवार= प्रवचन कर्ता #मंगलवार- #शनिवार= किसान #Andolanjiviतीनों तस्वीर देखे..”)

Fact

The collage shows three shots of Father Jegath Gaspar Raj, who is the founder of Tamil Maiyam, a non-profit organisation, and is a regular speaker at inter-religious forums. The first image is from a 2018 religious broadcast by Arputhar Yesu TV. The second image led us to a YouTube video uploaded by Arra TV in 2017. Father Gaspar told BOOM, "I was addressing an independent satsang in Salem, Tamil Nadu, when this video was recorded.” In the third image, Fr Gaspar can be seen addressing news agency ANI. We found a video uploaded by The Times of India, in April, 2018.