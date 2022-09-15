Tennis star Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from the sport after Laver Cup 2022. Federer, the first men's player to win 20 grand slam titles, took to Twitter to make the announcement. "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years," he said in a statement.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer wrote.

Federer said that Laver Cup 2022 scheduled for next week in London will be his final ATP event. "I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

He termed his decision to retire as "bittersweet" "I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth."

The tennis legend also thanked his wife Mika for standing by him "every minute".

"Thank you, Roger," US Open tweeted after Federer's announcement to retire.

A Swiss professional tennis player, Federer maintained his world No. 1 rank for 310 weeks, of which he remained on top of the charts for a record 237 consecutive weeks. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men's singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships to his credit.







