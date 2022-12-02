The Mumbai police on Thursday said that they had arrested two people for the assault of a Korean woman in Khar West area after the woman tweeted about the incident on Wednesday.

Mumbai police said on Twitter, "Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC."

The Korean YouTube took to Twitter on Wednesday and spoke about the incident. She said, "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."

She quote tweeted a video of the incident that was recorded by her, but shared by someone else. The video shows a man dragging her by the hand and asking her to sit on his two-wheeler, to which she keeps saying no. While the woman manages to walk away and gather herself, she says "time to go home" to the camera, she is approached by the man along with another person on the bike. They keep insisting she come along with them, to which she keeps saying no.



The woman also shared a longer video that documents the incident on her YouTube channel.

Mumbai police responded to her initial tweet on Thursday and said, "Appropriate legal action has been taken against the accused in Khar Police Station in connection with this incident."

Mumbai deputy commissioner of police zone-IX, Anil Paraskar, said in a media briefing on Thursday that the police registered a suo moto case after contacting the woman in question. The case was registered on the complaint of a woman police constable from Mumbai police's 'Nirbhaya Squad'.

The Korean woman later took to Twitter and said, "I still love India."

The woman spoke to ANI and said she did not want one incident to ruin her entire experience. She told ANI, "Happened to me in another country too but at that time I couldn't do anything to call Police. In India, action being taken very quickly. I've been in Mumbai for over three weeks, planning to stay longer."

The Times of India reported that the police identified the accused as 19-year-old Mubin Shaikh and 21-year-old Mohammed Ansari. The report said that Shaikh is a street vendor of garments.