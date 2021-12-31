New Year's Eve: Restrictions In Place For Celebrations In States

Many states have imposed restrictions on New Year's Eve due to the steady rise in Omicron variant cases. India's active caseload rose by almost 10,000 cases on December 30 to be at 91,361 cases.

Here are the restrictions put in place by states and cities for New Year's Eve.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed venues to 50 people. New Year celebrations at hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops have been banned.

A gathering of more than five people in public places has been banned by the BMC between 9 pm to 6 am. Section 144 has been imposed in popular places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive and Juhu Chowpatty.

Mumbai has banned people from visiting open grounds, beaches and sea faces from 5 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1.



Delhi

The Delhi government has issued a Yellow Alert in the national capital with a night curfew in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity between 8 am and 10 pm while bars can operate at 50 per cent seating capacity between 12 pm and 10 pm.

Schools, educational institutions, cinema halls, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks will remain shut. Delhi Metro and buses will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Karnataka

The state has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days from December 28 to January 6. The government has also banned parties in external setting with large gatherings.

Hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity with all staff required to be fully vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has banned New Year celebrations in public places as well as hotels, resorts and pubs. Restaurants can function till 11 pm with staff required to be fully vaccinated.

Except for vehicles required for essential services, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Chennai roads from 12 am to 5 am on January 1.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat have banned celebration and imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. Kerala has also banned New Year's celebrations while pubs, restaurants and bars can operate at 60 per cent capacity.