At least nine people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after a boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed as heavy rains battered the city over the last 24 hours. Two people have reportedly been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.

The injured persons are said to be out of danger.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia was quoted as saying by PTI. While nine dead bodies were recovered from the debris at 3 in the morning, one person was pulled out alive, officials said.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incessant rains since yesterday have left parts of the city waterlogged. Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob was seen knee-deep in waters as she inspected the inundated areas of the city on Friday morning. Lucknow recorded 155.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.





#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspects waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashes city



Visuals from the area surrounding Engineering College, Jankipuram & riverfront colony pic.twitter.com/1JHMMJ7xUj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Keeping in view the situation, the administration has ordered the schools to remain shut, while an orange alert for heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.



