Centre Asks States To Do Away With Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

The Centre has asked state governments and union territories to do away with additional restrictions citing a sustained decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that India's daily case positivity rate had declined to 3.63 per cent while only 27,409 cases were reported in the last 24 hours compared to the daily average of 50,467 cases a week ago.

Stating that many states and UTs had imposed restrictions at borders and airports due to the third wave in January, these restrictions can be removed after considering new cases, active cases and case positivity within the states and UTs.



"While effectively managing public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entries," Bhushan wrote.



Bhushan also said that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be adhered to and administrations should continue to monitor the trajectory of cases.

States like Assam, Bihar, Sikkim and Telangana have already removed COVID-19 restrictions citing declining cases.



As of February 16, India reported 3,70,240 active COVID-19 cases, a reduction of 52,887 cases. More than 173 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country as of February 16.





