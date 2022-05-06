No News Found

2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Postponed, Report Chinese State Media

The Hangzhou Asian Games were set to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022 with 61 disciplines in 42 sports.

BOOM Team
Loading...
  |  6 May 2022 6:55 AM GMT
2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Postponed, Report Chinese State Media

The 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou are set to be postponed according to Chinese state media.

China Central Television reported on Friday that the decision was announced by the director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia but no reasons were given.

The Games have likely been postponed as a part of China's zero tolerance to COVID-19 policy. The communist country is grappling with a fourth wave of the pandemic and has imposed harsh restrictions in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Zhengzhou.

The Hangzhou Asian Games were set to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022 with 61 disciplines in 42 sports. The OCA will announce a new set of dates at a later time.

The Asian Games are the second sporting event to be postponed in China after the Chengdu FISU World University Games have been reportedly postponed for a second time. Originally scheduled to be held in August 2021, the University Games were postponed to June 2022 last year.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will also mark the return of cricket to the Asian Games with men's and women's matches being played in a T20 format.

The Games also mark debut of eSports with eight medal events for games like Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream of the Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V.

Asian Games 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×