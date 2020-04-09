How COVID-19 Affects Your Lungs

'SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 exploit the receptors of the cells to enter the body,' says Dr. Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, Director, Pulmonary Pathology, Cleveland Clinic.

He explained in detail as to how the virus enters the body. Here are a few points he made in the interview -

* The virus uses the cells' machinery to spread.

* The patients who develop Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are the ones who need the support of the ventilators and those are the ones who tend to have a very bad outcome. They are the ones who do not survive.

* Patients with ARDS need ventilators which push oxygen into the lungs which otherwise is not possible.

* If someone is severely short of breath, they should seek medical attention. As that might be a sign that the individual is developing the disease.

* SARS-CoV-2 is very infectious and hence is very lethal.



