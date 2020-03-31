COVID-19 Spreading More Panic Than Virus?

'Need to reserve hospitals for the sick COVID-19 patients who need assistive treatment,' says Dr. Hemant Thacker, Consultant & Senior Physician At Jaslok Hospital & Breach Candy Hospitals. He further said that not all COVID-19 patients need to be hospitalised.

Here are a few more points that Dr. Hemant Thacker made -

* Social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

* Indians have a really good immune system which might help us fight coronavirus better.

* Next two weeks of the lockdown are quite crucial to the spread of the virus.

* People need to practice social distancing patiently to chase the virus to the corner.

