Can Ayurveda Be Effective Against COVID-19?
"Immunity is the most important requirement to fight a disease," says Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director, National Institute of Ayurveda. He also gave a good and a wholesome perspective on how Ayurveda helps individuals to fight off diseases. Here are a few points that he made -
* Ayurveda's main focus is on boosting immunity so that individuals don't get infected in the first place.
* Ayurveda focusses on healthy people to boost their immunity.
* Medical opinion is a must if one has symptoms.
* Use Ayurveda on the side if infected with the disease and follow the standard treatment guidelines.
* One can use Tinospora cordifolia, Giloy, Curcumin (Turmeric), etc to boost their immunity.
