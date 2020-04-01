Can Ayurveda Be Effective Against COVID-19?

"Immunity is the most important requirement to fight a disease," says Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director, National Institute of Ayurveda. He also gave a good and a wholesome perspective on how Ayurveda helps individuals to fight off diseases. Here are a few points that he made -

* Ayurveda's main focus is on boosting immunity so that individuals don't get infected in the first place.

* Ayurveda focusses on healthy people to boost their immunity.

* Medical opinion is a must if one has symptoms.

* Use Ayurveda on the side if infected with the disease and follow the standard treatment guidelines.

* One can use Tinospora cordifolia, Giloy, Curcumin (Turmeric), etc to boost their immunity.