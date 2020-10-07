Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Bollywood Actor Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with four others for allegedly procuring drugs for her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide earlier this year in June.



Chakraborty was granted bail on furnishing a bond amounting to Rs. 1 Lakh. The court imposed several conditions for bail including directing the actor to mark her appearance at the police station nearest to her house for the next 10 days. Chakraborty has to submit her passport and is restricted from leaving the country.



The NCB arrested Chakraborty on September 8. Four others including her brother Showik, Abdul Parihar and Singh's domestic staff—Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda—were also arrested under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



The court, however, rejected Showik and Parihar's bail pleas.



This is a developing story and will be updated.

