Video Of Traffic Jam In Pakistan Peddled As Khandala

Claim

A video of a heavy traffic jam in the Naran and Kaghan Valley of Pakistan has surfaced on WhatsApp and Facebook with false claims that it shows visuals of Khandala - a hill station in Maharashtra - over the weekend (July 24-July 25). The same video is doing the rounds as Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on social media where a rockslide led to the death of nine tourists and injured others.

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search with key frames of the video and found several news reports which stated that the visuals show roads of the Naran and Kaghan Valley in Pakistan. According to an ARY News bulleting uploaded on YouTube on July 26, the viral clip was shot to document the heavy traffic jam in the Kaghan valley during the first four days of the festival of Eidul Azha. Additionally, BOOM was able to locate the place with the help of Google maps. The place is located at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad-Chilas Road in Sat Bani, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. Click on the link below to read the full fact-check.