Video Of Pakistani Lawyers Assaulting A Woman Revived With Communal Spin

Claim

"This video is from Pakistan. A Hindu girl whose sister was abducted and forcefully married in a Nikah ceremony, reached court. Watch what happened." (Translated from Hindi -यह पाकिस्तान का वीडियो है और हिंदू धर्म की लड़की है इसकी बड़ी बहन को उठाकर जबरदस्ती निकाह कर लिया और यह कोर्ट पहुंच गई! #मंजर #देखिए" )

Fact

The claim with the video clip is false. The woman in the video is not a Hindu but a Muslim resident of Shahpur Bhanguk in Punjab province of Pakistan. While the reason of clash between the lawyers and the lady is not known, BOOM could confirm that her name is Imrat Shahzadi. She had been at the court with her cousin Abdul Qayyum. We found an FIR copy of the incident where three lawyers - Yasir Khan, Wasim Lateef, and Asif Sultan - were named to have beaten Imrat. The FIR had also mentioned her fathers name as Mohammed Sulaiman corroborating that she is a Muslim. BOOM debunked the same video with a similar claim in December 2019. Read the full report below.