Video From Pakistan Revived As Robbery In Mumbai

The viral video is from Karachi, Pakistan where four accused looted a family at gunpoint.
By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  18 Jan 2020 8:03 AM GMT
undefined

Claim

A video showing four teenagers looting a family at gunpoint has been revived with the caption, "4 jihadi boys of 12-15 years will come and rob you from the front of the house ,,, It has started happening and some of us are opposing the Hindu CAA. Location - Ghatkopar Mumbai."

Fact

BOOM found that the incident is from Karachi, Pakistan. The video has been revived with a false claim that incident happened in Ghatkoar in Mumbai, with the boys being 'jihadis'. On August 25, 2019, a family was looted by four boys, two of them minors aged 15 and 17 years old. The two minors were arrested while the other two accused were still absconding reported Geo News. It links the incident to the recent Citizenship Amendment Act, which has led to widespread protests across the country. BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it was being shared with the false claim in October, 2019.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :  Video showing teenagers looting a couple in a vehicle at gunpoint in Ghatkopar, Mumbai
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
robbery video Ghatkopar Mumbai Support CAA Pakistan 
Show Full Article
Next Story