Video From Pakistan Revived As Robbery In Mumbai

Claim

A video showing four teenagers looting a family at gunpoint has been revived with the caption, "4 jihadi boys of 12-15 years will come and rob you from the front of the house ,,, It has started happening and some of us are opposing the Hindu CAA. Location - Ghatkopar Mumbai."

Fact

BOOM found that the incident is from Karachi, Pakistan. The video has been revived with a false claim that incident happened in Ghatkoar in Mumbai, with the boys being 'jihadis'. On August 25, 2019, a family was looted by four boys, two of them minors aged 15 and 17 years old. The two minors were arrested while the other two accused were still absconding reported Geo News. It links the incident to the recent Citizenship Amendment Act, which has led to widespread protests across the country. BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it was being shared with the false claim in October, 2019.