Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary: Video Of Bomb Blast In Iraq Revived

Claim

An old video of an IED explosion in a vehicle in Iraq has resurfaced with claims that it shows the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy was targetted by terrorists in Jammu. The video is captioned as, "Black Day 14 February Pulwama attack."

Fact

BOOM found that the video is not of the attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. The original video is of an attack near Camp Taji in Iraq. In the Iraq attack, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), packed in one of the trucks passing the convoy near Camp Taji exploded. The video is being shared on the two-year anniversary of the Pulwama attack. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip in February 2019 in the immediate aftermath of the attack.