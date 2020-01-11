Photoshopped Image Of Deepika And Ranveer Endorsing BJP Revived

Claim

"This is the same Deepika Padukone that was seeking votes for BJP, then she was a patriot. Today, when she stood in support of students attacked by terrorists in JNU, then she became a traitor." (In Hindi - "जब यही दीपिका पादुकोण भाजपा के लिए वोट मांग रही थी तो यह देश भक्त थी आज जब यह जेएनयू में आतंकवादियों के द्वारा हमले हुए छात्रों के समर्थन में खड़ी हो गई तो देशद्रोही हो गई एक बात बताओ भाई यह दोगलापन पैदाइशी है या 2014 के बाद हुआ।")

Fact

'Vote For BJP' written on the orange scarves have been photoshopped. The original picture was taken when Deepika and Ranveer visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on November 30, 2018, after their wedding. The original photos shows them wearing an orange scarf with no text written it. BOOM had previously debunked the same image in April 2019, when it was viral.