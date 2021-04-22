Photo Of Woman Who Eloped To Marry Revived With Fake Claim

BOOM found that the incident is from Rajasthan where a woman Sita married Lakharam, a man from the same community.
By - Nivedita Niranjankumar
Loading...
  |  22 April 2021 7:42 AM GMT

Claim

Father commits suicide after his daughter marries a Muslim and does not heed his advice

Fact

The video from Pali, Rajasthan is from August 2020 and shows a couple Sita and Lakharam who eloped and got married, following which the woman's parents reached the police station and pleaded with her to not go against them. BOOM had in October, when the video went viral, spoken to the woman's brother-in-law who denied all communal claims and said he was contemplating police action against those spreading fake news. We had also spoken to the Girdhar Singh, Station House Officer, Sadi police station who denied that there was a communal angle to the video or the wedding. "The love jihad angle is completely false as both are from the same community," Singh had then said.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2021-04-22T13:14:03+05:30
Claim Review :   Father of a woman dies after she defies his wishes and marries a Muslim
Claimed By :  Facebook page
Fact Check :  False
communal claims false marriage claims muslims hindu rajasthan 
Show Full Article
Next Story