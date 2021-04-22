Photo Of Woman Who Eloped To Marry Revived With Fake Claim

Claim

Father commits suicide after his daughter marries a Muslim and does not heed his advice

Fact

The video from Pali, Rajasthan is from August 2020 and shows a couple Sita and Lakharam who eloped and got married, following which the woman's parents reached the police station and pleaded with her to not go against them. BOOM had in October, when the video went viral, spoken to the woman's brother-in-law who denied all communal claims and said he was contemplating police action against those spreading fake news. We had also spoken to the Girdhar Singh, Station House Officer, Sadi police station who denied that there was a communal angle to the video or the wedding. "The love jihad angle is completely false as both are from the same community," Singh had then said.