Photo Of Sikh Man Thrashed In 2019 Revived As Farmers' Protest

Claim

An image of an injured man with whip marks on his back has resurfaced with false claims that it shows a defining moment of police brutality on protesting farmers in Delhi earlier this year. The photograph has been captioned on Facebook as, "The unforgettable moment of Farmer's movement; 2024 - everything will be remembered. #FarmersProtest (Text in Hindi: किसान आंदोलन को कभी ना भूलाने वाले पल 2024 सब याद रखा जाएगा।)

Fact

The same image was viral in January, 2021, with netizens falsely linking it to the farmers' tractor rally that took place on January 26, 2021. The rally had eventually turned violent, prompting police to lathicharge and release tear gas. BOOM had then found that the photo is from 2019 when a father son duo were brutally beaten up by Delhi Police after a scuffle broke out over parking a vehicle. BOOM ran a reverse search on the photograph and found a Facebook post by Haryana Times on June 17, 2019. The incident is from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, where a scuffle broke out between a commercial vehicle driver and cops of Delhi after the latter grazed past a police van. The cops reportedly thrashed the driver and his son, who had threatened them with a sword.