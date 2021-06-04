No, This Image Does Not Show PM Modi With Anna Hazare

Claim

The photo is quite old but one can clearly see the friendship. Fools, now don't ask - "Why is Anna silent?" (Hindi: फोटो बहुत पुराना है मगर याराना साफ दिख रहा है मूर्खों अब पूछना नहीं - "अन्ना चुप क्यों है?")

Fact

BOOM did a reverse image search on the old photo showing prime minister Narendra Modi standing with another man. We found results which identified the man as late RSS leader Lakshmanrao Inamdar who was widely considered Modi's mentor during his days with the Sangh. The photo appears in a 2014 story published by the Magazine wing of India Today in a story titled, "The man behind Modi : Lakshmanrao Inamdar". BOOM had fact checked this photo on an earlier occasion too.