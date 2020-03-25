India In Lockdown: Hoax Claiming Government Snooping On Messages Revived

The hoax message is being shared again after a national lockdown was declared to arrest the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in India.
Claim

"From tomorrow onwards there are new communication regulations. All calls are recorded. All phone call recordings saved. WhatsApp is monitored. Twitter is monitored. Facebook is monitored..."

Fact

BOOM found that the viral message is false as it has been doing the rounds on social media as far back as 2017. There is no 'Ministry of Internal Regulation' in India as claimed in the viral message. The fake message was revived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown to arrest the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in India, on March 24, 2020. Since then, worried netizens have had to wade through viral fake messages about essential services. BOOM has debunked the same hoax about the government monitoring all communication, in July 2018.

Claim Review :  Government to monitor all calls, messages and WhatsApp messages
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
