India In Lockdown: Hoax Claiming Government Snooping On Messages Revived

Claim

"From tomorrow onwards there are new communication regulations. All calls are recorded. All phone call recordings saved. WhatsApp is monitored. Twitter is monitored. Facebook is monitored..."

Fact

BOOM found that the viral message is false as it has been doing the rounds on social media as far back as 2017. There is no 'Ministry of Internal Regulation' in India as claimed in the viral message. The fake message was revived after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown to arrest the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in India, on March 24, 2020. Since then, worried netizens have had to wade through viral fake messages about essential services. BOOM has debunked the same hoax about the government monitoring all communication, in July 2018.