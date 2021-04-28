Old Clip Of Minor Pushing Hospital Stretcher In UP Revived As Recent

Claim

"Seeing this picture of self-reliant India, my heart comes to my mouth. Between these scenes tell someone how to maintain positivity?" (In Hindi - आत्मनिर्भर भारत की यह तस्वीर देख कर कलेजा मुंह को आ जाता है। इन दृश्यों के बीच कोई बताये कि पॉज़िटिविटी कैसे क़ायम रखी जाए?)

Fact

BOOM found that the incident happened in a Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh from July 2020, where a six-year-old boy was filmed while pushing a stretcher carrying his ill grandfather, along with his mother. The family had to operate the stretcher for the patient, as a ward boy allegedly demanded Rs 30 for pushing the stretcher to different wards. The ward boy of the hospital's surgical ward was subsequently removed. The patient who was injured two days before the incident took place and was admitted in the surgical ward of the hospital. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip in July 2020, when it was falsely being shared from West Bengal.