2014 Clip Revived As Hindu Chants Recited For Kamala Harris At White House

The clip is from 2014 when a Hindu-American organisation held an event at the White House to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  30 Nov 2020 9:48 AM GMT

Claim

"Kamala harris started her first day in office with mantras of sanatan dharma..... Sanatan meaning all in one religion"

Fact

BOOM fact-checked the same video when it was falsely shared as the White House holding a recital of Hindu shlokas for Joe Biden, the US President-elect, on his first day of office. We found that the clip is from 2014 when a Hindu-American organisation held an event at the White House to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 145th birth anniversary. At the 19 seconds timestamp, one can spot the words - Dharmic Dialogue : Seva and Social Justice - on the projector's screen. Finally, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is yet to officially start work at the White House. To read a detailed fact check, click on the link below.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Clip shows Kamala Harris started her first day in office with mantras of sanatan dharma
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck United States United States election Vice president elect Kamala Harris Hindus in America Seva Communities Kamala Harris office Kamla Harris first day Veda chanting hindu chants 
Show Full Article
Next Story