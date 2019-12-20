Photoshopped Image Claims Police Join Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protests

An image claiming to show the police force in India has joined protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), is photoshopped.



The image, which has been poorly edited, shows police personnel holding posters that state 'No NRC, No CAB. ' It comes at a time when police forces in several states are on edge trying to contain protests against the CAA and NRC.



The fake picture has been shared with a caption that claims, "didn't we say, police jawans to save the Constitution are with us, except RSS terrorists,".



(Translated from Hindi - हम कहते थे ना.... पुलिस के जवान भी संविधान बचाने के लिए हमारे साथ हैं , सिवाए RSS आतंकियों के)

The post had over 3,800 shares at the time of writing the story. It also had 47 comments, most of which pointed out that the image was fake.











FACT CHECK

Even to the untrained eye, the image appears fake with obvious signs of pixelation.

A reverse image search of the photo shows it is from November 2019 and not related to the protests against CAA or NRC.









The same photo can be found in a 'Top news photos' compilation dated November 5, 2019 by The Hindu.



The original posters in the hands of the police personnel show them carrying signs saying, 'we want equal justice' and 'save the savers'.









The picture is from when police personnel marched to the Delhi police headquarters at ITO as a mark of protest over their leaderships handling of incidents of policemen being assaulted during clashes with lawyers, the Hindustan Times reported.

On November 2, 2019, a major clash broke out inside the Tis Hazari court premises between Delhi Police and lawyers, allegedly over a spat over parking. Both police officers and lawyers sustained serious injuries and several vehicles were damaged in clashes that shocked the entire country.













