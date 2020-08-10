No, This Photo Does Not Show Sooraj Pancholi With Disha Salian

An undated image of actor Sooraj Pancholi photographed with a group of friends, is doing the rounds on social media with netizens identifying one of them as Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who reportedly killed herself on June 8. The misleading claim is viral in the backdrop of speculation on social media and news outlets alleging that Pancholi is linked to the deaths of Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Pancholi denying having known Salian.

The photograph is however not of Disha Salian but Pancholi's friend Anushri Gaur.

Disha Salian, who managed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput among other celebrities, reportedly killed herself by jumping off a high-rise in Mumbai. Several media reports have linked Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which occurred six days later, on June 14.

According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi's name cropped up in the Rajput case after senior BJP leader Narayan Rane claimed that the actor hosted a party on June 13 and raised questions about why people who attended the party were not questioned. Pancholi however maintains that 'he has nothing to do with the deaths.'

Rabbiya Khan, late actor Jiah Khan's mother also shared the photograph with claims that it was proof that actor Sooraj Pancholi had met Disha Salian. Pancholi had earlier been booked for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in Jiah Khan's death.





Several other users have also shared the photograph, identifying Pancholi's friend as the late Disha Salian.

Pancholi said he doesn't knew Disha. He Never Met Her In His Entire Life. #SCForSushant pic.twitter.com/OvYQLmAPD6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) August 5, 2020





sooraj pancholi never kbew disha salian??#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/oI7mmHeB1R — Shivam Chauhan Rajput (@blazensailor) August 4, 2020

In an Instagram post on August 5, Pancholi clarified that the woman photographed with him is not Salian, but a friend Anushree Gaur. Pancholi also called out the media for making malicious allegations against him. The same photo was also used in news outlet Mirror Now's broadcast to claim that Salian and Pancholi have known each other.

Note: The post below contains expletives

Replying to Pancholi's post, Anushri Gaur, wrote, "Thanks for posting the truth."









BOOM has reached out Pancholi and Anushri Gaur. The article will be updated as and when they respond.

