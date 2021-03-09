Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime, Directors Deny Show Being Canned

A recent article by Live Mint claiming that Amazon Prime series and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man may not be coming back for its second season, has been met with denial by the creators and director of the show, Amazon Prime Video, and by Bajpayee himself.



The Live Mint article wrote of web-series makers exercising caution following the controversies surrounding Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur 2 and Tandav, along with the recent guidelines by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It then states, citing sources, that the second seasons of spy thriller The Family Man and crime drama Pataal Lok have been cancelled in light of the latest guidelines by the I&B Ministry.

The show's director Suparn Varma refuted the claims regarding the show being canned in a conversation with BOOM. "We are all ready and the series will release this summer. It is 'insanely good' and exciting and in Manoj Bajpayee's words ab aaye hai toh dhamaka kar ke jayenge (now that we've arrived we'll make a blast)", Varma said.



The Family Man's creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. along with lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, also took to Twitter on Monday to deny the claims of the show being cancelled.

Nidimoru and Krishna simply tweeted out, "BS", from their joint Twitter account while quote-tweeting Live Mint's article, while Bajpayee responded to their tweet saying, "Who are these people "insiders" or "sources" utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth. Next time speak to amazon (sic) and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!!"

Who are these people "insiders" or "sources"?utter nonsensical article without an iota of truth .next time speak to amazon and the directors instead of your hoax sources. Thank you!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 8, 2021

Live Mint's article goes on to include a statement from an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson confirming that the show will be returning this summer, as announced.

When BOOM reached out to Amazon Prime Video, we got a similar response - "Family Man Season 2, as previously announced, is returning to Prime Video in the summer of 2021," the spokesperson wrote.

The first season of The Family Man aired in September 2019 and showed the trials of an intelligence operative played by Bajpayee, as he coped with his family life alongside burgeoning pressure from work to avert an evolving terrorist plot. After a popular first season, the show - which ended in a cliffhanger - was due to air its second season in January.

The release date was later pushed to June 2021, around the same time the controversies erupted around Tandav and Mirzapur 2.

While Amazon Prime Video and the show's producers have confirmed that The Family Man's second season will see the light of day coming summer, release dates for the show are yet to be announced.

