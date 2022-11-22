A month old video of a woman lifting her T-shirt and flashing her breasts at a football match in Mexico is circulating on Twitter as a recent incident from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The video, viewed more than 2.5 lakh times at the time of writing this article, has been captioned in Persian as, "Oh oh. This World Cup is not going to go well for Qatar." It shows visuals of a woman flashing her breasts to celebrate a goal as spectators are left surprised.

BOOM has chosen not to include the video as it contains nudity.









Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on a keyframe from the video and was directed to a tweet featuring the same video from October 14, 2022.





According to the tweet, the incident happened during a match between football clubs Tigres UANL and C.F. Pachuca in University Stadium, a football stadium of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Mexico.

The tweet further stated that in a moment of excitement after a player André-Pierre Gignac scored a goal, the woman lifted her shirt to flash her breasts.

We then put relevant Spanish keywords on Google search and found several news reports from October on the incident.

According to Semana, a Columbian news outlet, the incident happened in Mexico during the match between the two football clubs Tigres and Pachuca as part of the Liga MX . The match was part of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX final phase. According to the report, the woman flashed her breasts leaving the spectators surprised, after French footballer André-Pierre Gignac scored the goal for Tigres UANL.

The report further stated that the woman was banned from the stadium after one of the directors of the Tigres team Mauricio Culebro rejected the celebrations and said that 'it was not healthy' to indulge in such an act in the stands of the stadium. The same video has been tweeted by Mexican newspaper El Grafico.



The woman has been identified as Carla Garza by news outlets. Garza had later tweeted and apologised for the act. BOOM could not independently verify the identity of the woman.