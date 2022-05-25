Sign Board Saying 'Tamil Nadu Says Go Back Modi We Hate You' Is Fake

A morphed photo of a railway station sign board purporting to show the message 'Tamil Nadu Says Go Back Modi We Hate You,' is being peddled on social media ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on May 26.

BOOM found that the picture of the railway station sign board is morphed. The original image of the board shows 'Kanniyakumari' written in three languages.



PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for 11 projects on Thursday in an even at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tami Nadu. "The foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The posts carrying the viral fake picture with "Go Back Modi" hashtag can be seen below.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search to verify the authenticity of the viral image and found the original picture on a Business Insider article published on March 17, 2016.

The article reported about the experience of artist and photographer Ed Hanley who took the longest train ride in India.

The original photograph shows a railway station sign board spells out 'Kanniyakumari' in Tamil, Hindi and English.



The comparison between the viral image and the original photograph clicked by Ed Hanley can be seen below.

Comparison

