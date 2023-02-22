A morphed photo showing United States President Joe Biden eating an ice cream cone in front of a take-away counter in Kyiv, Ukraine has gone viral on social media.

The morphed image is being shared after his surprise visit to Ukraine on February 20, 2023, just days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion that began last year on February 24, 2022.

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday visiting the war-torn capital that has been under constant attack by the Russians since the invasion of the country. Biden was seen on the streets of the city walking along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Several memes also started doing the rounds on social media after it became public that Biden was present in Kyiv.

The photo of Biden having an ice cream outside a restaurant in Kyiv soon went viral with several sarcastic takes and many users actually falling for the morphed image.





The same photo is being widely shared on Facebook with one of the captions reading, "This is a COOL pic of President Biden enjoying an ice cream cone, a chocolate one, in Kyiv, Ukraine!"





BOOM found that the viral photo is morphed and the original shot of Biden eating an ice cream is from May 2021 when he had stopped at an ice cream parlour during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

A simple reverse image using Google Lens showed results with the original photo of Biden eating ice cream in news reports from May 2021. The Kyiv restaurant seen in the viral image has been edited into it as in the original photo Biden is not present.

President Biden made a trip to the ice cream outlet Honey Hut in Cleveland, Ohio on May 27, 2021. The photo of him making a stop to eat ice cream was widely reported back then. The original photo can be seen in this New York Post article below with the photo caption, "President Joe Biden eating an ice cream cone in Cleveland, Ohio on May 27, 2021."





The photo of the restaurant - Kyivska Perepichka seen in the edited photo has been taken from an unrelated photo where Biden is not present and the original photo shows the hand of a person holding a food item in front of the outlet board.





Comparison

A visual comparison can be seen below, which shows that the viral photo has been created using two unrelated photos.







