Muslim Couple Marries Off Hindu Foster Daughter, Pic Viral With Misleading Claim

A photo showing a newly-married Hindu couple seeking blessings of an elderly Muslim couple is viral on social media with captions purportedly claiming that the Muslim couple had married off their daughter to a Hindu boy.

BOOM found several news reports from 2020 which mention that the Muslim couple had adopted a Hindu girl, and the viral picture is from her wedding.

The viral picture shows a newly-wed couple along with an elderly Muslim couple. While the girl is touching a feet of the burqa-clad woman, the young man looks at her.

The photograph has been shared with a Hindi caption translating to 'Muslim parents in Kerala got their daughter married to a #Sanatani boy... Daughter will be safe in #Hindu_ home'.

(Hindi: केरल मे मुस्लिम माता पिता ने अपनी बेटी की शादी एक #सनातनी लड़के से करा दी...बेटी #हिन्दू_घर मे सुरक्षित रहेगी..!! #जय_श्री_राम) Two such posts are archived here and here.





The image has been shared with similar captions on Facebook.





The picture is viral on Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check BOOM did a reverse image search and found that the photo was used in an article published in Times of India on February 18, 2020 under the headline 'Kerala: Muslim man marries off his Hindu foster daughter'.

Clipping from Times of India report published on February 19, 2020.