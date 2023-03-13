A fake graphic that purports to list a series of "mission goals" by the United Nations is being shared on social media claiming that these objectives are part of a "new world order" to form a "one world government".

BOOM found that the viral graphic is fake and no such document or set of mission goals have been published by the UN which have been mentioned in the viral post. The same graphic has been previously debunked back in July 2020 when it was being shared with misleading claims on social media linking it to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graphic was tweeted with the caption, "New world order agenda 2030. this will happen let's see how this goes."

The graphic reads, "NEW WORLD ORDER UN Agenda 21/2030 Mission Goals "One World Government "One World cashiers Currency "One World Central Bank "One World Military "The end of national sovereignty "The end of ALL privately owned property "The end of the family unit"..."





Click here to view



The same graphic is being shared widely on.social media with misleading claims.





Click here to view.

Also Read:Video Of Bill Gates Being Accused Of Profiting Off COVID Vaccines Is A Deepfake



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral graphic attributing the set of goals including forming a "one world government" and "end of the family unit" were not released in any UN document as being claimed.

The same graphic has been circulating since July 2020 and has been previously debunked. BOOM had republished a fact-check by AFP on the same graphic on July 1, 2020.

"All of the items on the list from the website are either completely false or twisted beyond the truth," a UN spokesperson had told AFP on June 27, 2020, rubbishing the claims made in the viral graphic.

The UN spokesperson had also stated that Agenda 21 and the 2030 Agenda are not legally binding.

According to the UN, Agenda 21 is a comprehensive plan of action to be taken globally, nationally and locally by organizations of the United Nations System, Governments, and Major Groups in every area in which human impacts on the environment. The UN 2030 Agenda according to the UN, envisages “a world of universal respect for human rights and human dignity, the rule of law, justice, equality and non-discrimination”

Additionally, we did not find any stated mention or agenda in these UN documents that had goals such as, "one world government," "one world cashless currency", "one world central bank," and "one world military", which have been referred in the viral post.







