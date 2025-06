An old video of a Gerogian woman dancing barefoot in the rain is circulating with a false claim that it shows her protesting against Iran’s Islamic regime amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of escalating Israel-Iran tensions. Both the countries have been involved in a series of missile strikes since June 13, 2025, after Israel launched preemptive attacks under Operation Rising Lion. The conflict has killed at least 224 in Iran and 24 in Israel as it enters its eighth day.

The Claim: Iranian Woman Dancing In The Rain Protesting Against The Iranian Regime

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "An Iranian woman sends a message to the Islamic regime:"

An Iranian woman sends a message to the Islamic regime:



“We will dance on your grave with all our hearts. We now have joy and hope for the future.



"We will dance on your grave with all our hearts. We now have joy and hope for the future.

The murderers of Iran's children and women will fall. The Islamic regime will perish!"





What We Found

1. Old Video From July 2023: We ran a reverse image search on the key-frames of the video and found that the original video was posted by social media influencer Tamta Sabelashvili on her social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok on July 16, 2023.

2. Woman Based In France: On checking her Instagram profile (@tatasb_9) we found that Sabelashvili is a social media vlogger living in Strasbourg, France.

3. Georgian Vlogger Denies Claim: Sabelashvili posted a denial on her Instagram handle on June 19, 2025, rubbishing the claims about the video stating that she is a Georgian woman and the video is not related to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. BOOM also reached out to Sabelashvili for a response. The article will be updated as and when she responds.