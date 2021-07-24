Photo Of PM Modi Holding A Jio Umbrella Is Satire

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a blue umbrella with the logo of Jio while addressing the media outside parliament is edited and a work of satire. In the original photo Modi is holding a plain black umbrella sans any logos.

The original photo was taken when PM Modi addressed the media on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 19, 2021.

Speaking at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/QENuZOzQRh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2021

The morphed photo is being shared with various captions of people having fallen for satire. One of the captions in Hindi claims, "This is called honesty! Jio people are also giving their umbrella for drama"





(In Hindi - "ये होती है ईमानदारी!नौटंकी के लिये छाता भी जियो वाले दे रहे है")





PM Modi has been criticised in the past for allegedly preferring Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio telecommunications company. In September 2016, Jio had featured PM Modi's photo in its front page newspaper ads.

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra tweeted the same edited viral photo on July 19, 2021, with a satirical take.

Now who did this?

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3yrmJAI8EV — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 19, 2021

BOOM had previously debunked the photo when it was being shared with Bangla text making the false claim that it is a real picture.

A reverse image search showed results for the original photo in many news reports. Uttar Pradesh MP Rajkumar Chahar on July 19, 2021, also tweeted a picture and shows Modi holding a plain black umbrella without any Jio logo.

The same can be seen in the live stream by the official Narendra Modi YouTube channel on July 19, 2021. (At 2.24 minutes)