Video Of Yograj Singh Playing Cricket Misidentified As PM Modi

A viral video of former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh playing cricket is being shared with a false claim that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi batting on a field.

BOOM found that the video is of Yograj Singh, a former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, former all-rounder in the Indian cricket team.

The short seven seconds video shows a man batting while wearing a white kurta pyjama with a white shawl around his neck and a blue sweater. It is being shared with the caption, "Narendra Modi playing cricket".





The same video with the false claim has been uploaded on YouTube

FACT CHECK

We found several comments on the Facebook post identifying the man as Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh.









We then looked through Yograj Singh's verified Facebook account and found a post from March 11, 2022 where Singh is wearing the same outfit as seen in the viral video - white kurta pyjama with a blue sweater.

Further we looked through other social media accounts of Singh and found the unedited version of the same video uploaded on his Instagram account on March 14 with the caption - 'Life is more fun, If you play games . Cricket is my passion . What is your game ?' (sic)





