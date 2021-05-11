Old Photo Shared As Baba Ramdev Hospitalised For Oxygen Shortage

An old image of yoga guru Baba Ramdev in a hospital has surfaced on social media amidst the second wave of COVID-19 and oxygen shortage in the country. Social media users are falsely claiming that the image shows Baba Ramdev admitted in a hospital and struggling against oxygen deficiency.

BOOM found that the image is from 2011 when Baba Ramdev was hospitalised following a hunger strike against corruption.

Baba Ramdev has recently sparked a controversy for "mocking and blaming" Covid victims for not breathing properly. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Ramdev said that patients "just don't know how to breathe properly" and are "spreading negativity" by complaining of a shortage of oxygen. The Wire reported, taking strong exception to Ramdev's statements which mocked COVID-19 patients who have required oxygen support, Indian Medical Association (IMA) vice president Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya lodged a complaint against him and sought strict action against him.

The caption of the post translates to, "Baba Ramdev, who has made big claims about corona, now struggling for Oxygen. He should be fed cow urine soon for his betterment."



(In Hindi: कोरोंना को लेकर बड़े बड़े दावे करने वाले डिंगे हाकने वाला बाबा रामदेव अब ऑक्सीजन,ऑक्सीजन कर रहा है इनको गो मूत्र पिलाया जाना चाहिए जल्दी ठीक होंगे)



BOOM did a reverse image search on the internet and found the photo is from 2011. The photo was featured on an India Today photo gallery feature.

According to the description of the photo, Baba Ramdev was on a fast for nine days to protest against corruption and black money in June 2011. Following his deteriorated health condition, Baba Ramdev was admitted to the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences. Later, he broke his fast on the appeal of spiritual leaders.





We also found some more images of the yoga guru being hospitalised in that collection.



Several news outlets also reported about the incident at that time.

