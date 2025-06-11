Footage Of Man Shot In Brazil Falsely Shared As Bihar

A video of a man getting shot in Brazil is being falsely shared on social media as a recent incident of anti-Dalit violence in Bihar.

BOOM found that the video originates from the Brazilian city of João Pessoa, and shows a courier delivery agent being murdered in October 2024.

The Claim:

The video shows two men on a motorcycle shooting another motorcyclist in the middle of the road. On Facebook and X, users are sharing (archive) the footage with a Hindi caption, which translates to , “In Bihar, under the BJP-NDA government, there is a reign of lawlessness. Murders of Dalits are increasing daily. A man named 'Pawan Dusadh' was shot dead in broad daylight on the road.”

With Bihar heading for polls later this year, users are sharing this video to target the ruling NDA coalition, and alleging a breakdown of law and order (termed as "jungle raj") in the state.

What We Found:

Using reverse image search, BOOM found reports from multiple Brazilian media outlets confirming the video’s origin. The visuals in these reports match the viral video.

1. Video originates from Brazil: According to reports by NBNPARAIBA and PORTAL CORREIO, the incident occurred on 4 October 2024 in João Pessoa, Brazil, near Rua Dom Manoel Paiva in the Mandacaru area. A 22-year-old delivery boy named Gabriel Junior was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle. The incident was recorded on security cameras in the area.

2. Geolocated on Google Maps: Boom also cross-verified the location—Rua Dom Manoel Paiva in Mandacaru—on Google Maps. We found a match between the street view visuals from Google Maps, the news footage, and the viral video.





No credible reports of such a murder in Bihar: Boom searched for credible news about the alleged killing of Pawan Dusadh in Bihar but found no credible sources or reports confirming such an incident.



