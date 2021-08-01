Ministry Of Civil Aviation Shares Image Of Bangkok Airport As Chennai

The Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Government of India tweeted out an image of Suvarnabhumi Airport of Bangkok (Thailand), erroneously referring to it as Chennai Airport.

Tweeting a set of three photos of airports, the MoCA wrote. "Spectacular Indian Airports! Located in the detroit of Asia Chennai, the Chennai International Airport is the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of passenger traffic. In 2020 ,the Chennai International Airport handled around 22.2 million passengers. #SabUdenSabJuden". Click here for an archive of the image.





Click here to view an archive of the tweet.



A user by the name of Vishnu Gupta (@vishkg_) responded to the tweet saying one of the images is of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, and not of Chennai Airport. "Immediately retract this tweet. You can't be doing this from official GoI handle," Gupta tweeted.





Fact Check

We ran a reverse image search with the first photo, which threw up several images of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.



We downloaded one of the royalty-free images of Suvarnabhumi Airport from photo hosting platform Flickr, and compared it with the first photo tweeted by MoCA.











By comparing the two photos we found the image shared by MoCA matching the image of the airport of Suvarnabhumi Airport on the internet.

As more and more users called out the misleading post, MoCA deleted the tweet.

