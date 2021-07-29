2012 Photo Of Taliban Militant Dressed As A Woman Viral As Kashmir, India

A 2012 photo from Afghanistan of a Taliban militant wearing women's clothing women being arrested by security personnel is viral with a false claim that it shows a terrorist arrested in Kashmir.

The viral photo shows a man dressed in a salwar kameez, worn by women and being escorted away by uniformed security personnel and is being shared with two captions in Hindi -- "those who mocked Baba ramdev thought their afzals were men... We knew there would be a Afzal will be in every home but we never imagined afzal will come out of like this!" (Original in Hindi - बाबा रामदेव की मजाक उड़ाने वाले तो समझते थे कि उनके अफजल मर्द हैं। घर घर से अफजल निकलेगा, मगर ऐसे निकलेगा यह पता नहीं था)













View post here





View post here





View post here

FACT CHECK



A reverse image search showed that the photo is from 2012 and was published by several news outlets crediting photo wire agency, Associated Press (AP).

The photo for AP, according to the caption was clicked by Rahmat Gul in Mehterlam, Afghanistan. The caption says, "In this March 28, 2012 file photo, Afghan security forces escort Taliban militants clad in Afghan women dresses to be presented to the media at the Afghan intelligence department in Mehterlam, Laghman province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghan Intelligence forces arrested seven Taliban militants in Qarghayi district of Laghman province."





The same photo was published by Indian news outlet, Outlook with a similar caption. See here. United Kingdom tabloids Daily Mail and Mirror also carried the same photos and published them with details that, "local police arrested seven men dressed in women's clothing in Mehterlam, Laghman province, east of Kabul."









