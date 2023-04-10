6,6,6,6,6 — In what could be considered one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the final over to secure a victory against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 9.

"It's not gonna be in a winning cause I am sure," the commentator said when Singh hit the first of his five sixes as KKR still needed 22 runs off 4 balls. Little did he know, that Singh's heroic performance would seal an unbelievable win for KKR in the next four deliveries.

Soon after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Gujarat Titans by three wickets, Rinku Singh started trending on all platforms. From his salary, and age to his birthplace and family background, netizens wanted to know about all facets of his life.

Here's a look at what people searched about Singh, according to Google Trends in the last 24 hours:

Rinku Singh's Sixes

Google trend searches in the past 24 hours showed that one of the most searched queries related to the KKR batsman was for his five consecutive sixes. Chasing a target of 207 runs, Singh came in to bat at number 5. In an unforgettable match winning-inning of unbeaten 48 runs off 21 balls, Singh managed to score seven boundaries, including six sixes and one four. The top breakout terms on Google Trends in the past 24 hours and the past four hours bracket included 'rinku singh highlights' and 'rinku singh sixes' as fans relived the miraculous last over.









#Watch | One of the best innings in the history of the IPL. #RinkuSingh smashed 5 sixes in 5 balls against GT yesterday. #KKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fOEbzIy1Se — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) April 10, 2023

Rinku Singh's Caste



People's curiosity surrounding Singh wasn't just limited to his cricketing career. People also searched for his caste and family background. Born in 1997, Singh hails from Uttar Pradesh and made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab in 2017. While some people did search for his previous statistics, search trends for Singh predominantly included his birthplace, his family, and most frequently— his caste.













The top queries came from the Uttar Pradesh region, followed by West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.









Net Worth, Salary and IPL Auction



Other than terms related to IPL, sixes, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders, several queries were about Singh's net worth and salary. Singh was acquired by KKR in 2018 for Rs 80 lakh after making his IPL debut in 2017. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy tournament, he ended up being the third-highest run-getter (953 runs in 10 innings) of the tournament with four hundred (163*, 149, 149 and 150) for Uttar Pradesh.



Break-out trends related to his assets included terms like 'rinku singh net worth', 'rinku singh ipl 2023 auction', 'auction price', 'ipl contract' among others.





Rinku Singh Memes



Trends nowadays are incomplete without memes. After KKR's win, Shah Rukh Khan, one of Kolkata Knight Riders' owners, shared a Pathaan-themed meme for Singh. Soon, Twitter and other online platforms were flooded with memes, appreciating Singh's knock. Popular search terms on Google Trends also included "rinku singh memes" and "rinku singh twitter".

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023



