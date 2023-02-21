Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files - all of them received accolades at The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards, 2023 where they were announced the winners. On Monday, the award winners were announced. Soon after, social media was abuzz with news of the stars and films that won at the ceremony.

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the controversial film The Kashmir Files, tweeted the news of his win.

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

The hashtag that he used with the tweet is Dada Saheb Phalke Awards. Infact, the hashtag on the tweets related to these awards use Dadasaheb Phalke, in lieu of, DPIFF. And that's where some confusion began.

There are actually two awards, one called the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which was established in 1969. The award ceremony that took place on Monday was established much later and is called the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards.

So, what's the difference between the two awards?

Dadasaheb Phalke Award



The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was established in 1969 in honour of Dadasaheb Phalke, who contributed to Indian cinema by directing Raja Harishchandra, the country's first feature-length motion picture, in 1913. The first recipient of the honor was Devika Rani.

When is it given?

It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The latest of these was held on September 30, 2022.

Who received the latest Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was honoured in the 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020. She was awarded in the year 2022, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Why is the award given?

The award is considered the "highest award in the field of cinema" and every year one artist is commended for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema."

What is awarded?

A shawl, a medallion called the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus), and a cash award of ten lakh rupees are included in the prize.

Who all have won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

Amongst the list of 52 prolific recipients of the Dadasaheb Phalke awards are, Satyajit Ray, Naushad Ali, V. Shantaram, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, Pran, Soumitra Chaterjee, Manna Dey, Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Asha Bhonsle, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth.









Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards



Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. It is "India’s only independent international film festival", which celebrates the work of aspiring, young, independent and professional filmmakers.

When is it given?

The awards ceremony is held annually in the month of February in Mumbai. This year it was held in Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Why is it given?

The festival intends to celebrate the "brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences". The ceremony also showcases cultural diversity, India's heritage, the country's cuisine, folk dance, folk music, handloom and the beauty of Swadeshi. The organization supports the campaign of “Vocal for Local”.

Who is the founder of DPIFF?

Anil Mishra is the Managing Director and the Founder of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, He is also serves as the Advisory Panel of Central Board of Film Certification under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Who receives the award?

The awards are given in several categories like Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Most Promising Actor, Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry, Best Web Series, Critics Best Actor, Film of The Year, Television Series of The Year, Most Versatile Actor Of The Year, Best Actor In A Television Series, Best Actress In A Television Series, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer and Best Cinematographer.

DPIFF also accepts entries for short films whose run time is 30 minutes or less. The awards are decided by a jury. The Jury President of the festival is Mr. Chandrasekhar Pusalkar, who is the grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke.

What is awarded?

The awardees receive a golden-black trophy with a miniature half statue of Dadasaheb Phalke at the top. The winners in the short film category receive a cash prize of one lakh rupees.





Who have received it in the past?

In the past actors like Kiara Advani, Lara Dutta, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Sushant Singh Rajput won the awards.















