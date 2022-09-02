INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned on Friday at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister was quoted by PTI as saying, "Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence."

The name of the vessel also has a historical connection. The BBC reported that Vikrant shares its name with India's first aircraft carrier which was commissioned in 1961 and had been brought from the UK.

The vessel was designed by the Indian Navy Warship Design Bureau. In light of its commissioning, here's a look at the vessel in numbers:

13 years in the making

It took 13 long years to build the vessel, according to The Indian Express. It was built at the Cochin shipyard.

How many planes can it hold?

It can hold 30 fighter jets and helicopters including the MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy).

How much does it weigh?

The INS Vikrant weighs a whopping 45,000 tonnes and is the largest ship ever to be built by India.

How much space will it take up?

The vessel is 262m long and 62 metres wide.

Floating town

The prime minister described the vessel as a floating town during the inauguration. NDTV reported that it accommodates 1,600 crew members, 2,400 compartments and 16 hospital beds.

Building costs

The total cost of building the mammoth vessel added up to Rs 20,000 crore, reported CNBC TV18. It was built using machinery and equipment from over 100 MSMEs.

What is it made of?

A video by the Indian Navy said it was built out of 26,000 tonnes of indigenous steel, with 76% of its materials being indigenous.

How many people did it take to build the ship?

The video by the navy claimed the manufacturing process provided direct employment to 2,000 people and indirect employment to 13,000.

How fast is INS Vikrant?

Four gas turbines with a total of 88 MW power help the ship reach up to a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

How much fuel does it need?

According to the NDTV report, the vessel can hold 250 tankers of fuel.