Mithila Makhana is the latest item to be added to the list of things with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This was announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. With this, the Mithila Makhana is expected to help growers get the maximum price for their premium produce.

"Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag, farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn. Due to Geographical Indication Tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence," Goyal said in a tweet on Saturday.

Mithila Makhana is a variety of aquatic fox nut cultivated in the Mithila region of Bihar and Nepal. Makhana in fact comprises one of the three cultural identities and pride of Mithila, Pan (ponds) and Machh (fish) being the other two. The GI tag for this product has been registered in the name of Mithilanchal Makhana Utpadak Sangh, according to the GI registry certificate.

After Postal Department of India starting a courier service of Mithila Makhana in Bihar from 2021, GI tagging is the next big thing for the Mithila region specialty.







What is a GI tag?

GI tag ensures legal protection, prevention of unauthorized use and promotion of exports of a product. A similar product cannot be sold once it gets a GI tag, which is valid for 10 years following which it can be renewed.



The GI tag is generally used for a natural or a manufactured product that is specifically found in a definite geographical territory, such as handicraft and agricultural produces.



The products are assigned unique names upon registration as an assurance of quality and distinctiveness.

"India, as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection)Act, 1999 has come into force with effect from 15th September 2003," Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade website says.

How is GI tag assigned?

The applicants need to fill up a form first to get the product registered under GI tag. "The association of persons or producers or any organization or authority should represent the interest of producers of the concerned goods and should file an affidavit how the applicant claims to represent their interest," the website says.

The completed application for is sent to GI Registry office in Chennai and an "examination report" will be issued after the application is scrutinised. In case of any objection from the Registrar, the applicant is required to respond to the query. The Registrar has the power to withdraw the application in case of any error.

Within three months of acceptance, every application is published in the Geographical Indications Journal. Following this, any person can file a notice of opposition within three months opposing the GI application published in the Journal.



After all the criteria are fulfilled, the registrar finally registers the geographical indication.

Other products with GI tag

Over 340 products in India are on the GI tag list. These include the Kashmiri saffron, pashmina, Odisha Rasagola, Coorg Arabica Coffee, Bihar's Shahi Litchi, kathputlis of Rajasthan, Banglar Rasogolla from West Bengal, Darjeeling tea and Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi saree.