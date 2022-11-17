A kabaddi player from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district died on Wednesday after sustaining injuries during a match in October.

Samaru Kerketta, PTI reported, was injured during a match playing during the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics on October 17. Kerketta isn't alone, two other participants lost their lives. The other two were also kabaddi players.

In light of the latest casualty from the event, here's a look at what the event is and the reason for the deaths of the players.

What is the Chhattisgarhia Olympics?

Chhattisgarh launched its own three-month-long rural Olympics called the "Chhattisgarhia Olympics" in October in a bid to boost 14 types of traditional sports. The event was inaugurated on October 6 at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur and is scheduled to be held till January 6.



Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhaghel had tweeted after the inauguration saying it took place in the Balveer Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur. During the duration of the event, 14 types of traditional sports would be organized in the state in the single and team



According to Baghel's tweets, the 14 types of traditional sports included Gilli Danda, Pittool, Langdi Run, Banti (Kancha), Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Run, Bhanwara are included.





A rough translation of Baghel's tweet in Hindi reads, "These games will be organised at six levels each of which will have separate categories for men and women. There is no age limit, everyone from children to the elderly can become a participant in the Chhattisgarh Olympics."



What led to the deaths?

Reports suggest that all the players died of injuries sustained during the games. PTI reported that Kerketta suffered spinal injuries during a match held in the Sundhru village of Jashpur. The kabaddi player who was a resident of Ghumra was first taken to a local primary health care unit from where was taken to Raigarh's Jindal Hospital. Kerketta was 28 years old.



Shanti Mandavi, a 30-year-old woman died on October 15 while undergoing treatment after she sustained injuries during a match at Kondagaon, The New Indian Express reported. Mandavi, like Kerketta, was first taken to a local health centre before being moved to a private hospital in Raipur where she breathed her last.



Another participant, Thandaram Malakar, died on October 12, after getting injured during a match in the Bhalumaar area under the Gharghoda police station limits held a day earlier. Sub-divisional magistrate Rohit Singh told PTI that Malakar was taken to the Gharghoda Community Health Center and died while being taken to the Raigarh district hospital. Gharghoda is over 35kms away from Raigarh.



Baghel announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

