Arvind Kejriwal Z+ Security Row: VIP Protection In India Explained

Security covers for VIPs and VVIPs have come under the spotlight yet again as the Congress in Punjab on Thursday claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was given "Z+ security" by the Punjab government.

President of the Congress party in Punjab Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Twitter, "Why Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal already Z+ protectee from central govt needs Z+ security from Punjab also? That this has been done fraudulently is evident from the fact that he has been shown as @AAPPunjab convener, while he is actually national convener. Shame on such pettiness!" He tweeted a photo along his remarks that purportedly shows Kejriwal's name on top of the latest list of security protected persons in Punjab."

However, the Punjab police has allegedly denied this. NDTV reported that a Punjab police spokesperson said that it was not an official document of the Punjab police.

Security cover for VIPs and VVIPs has often triggered debates in India. In light of the latest controversy, here's a look at what the different levels of security entail.

How are levels of security decided?

Authorities follow special guidelines to decide who gets what level of security. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a yellow book titled Security arrangements for the protection of individuals' has written guidelines for providing security to VIPs and VVIPss.

Central security agencies carry out an assessment of each person's threat perception and provides security in Z+,Z,Y+,Y and X categories to union ministers, chief ministers of states, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts across the country. The Centre and the states have different lists of 'protected persons' that are updated regularly. The security cover is withdrawn after they demit office.

The MHA said in a response to a question in the Lok Sabha in 2016 said that the main criteria for providing security are to protect the VIPs and VVIPs from threats "emanating from terrorists/militant/fundamentalist outfits and organized criminal gangs or public office held by them".

What are the levels of security?

There are six different levels of security provided depending on the threat perception of each person.

Special Protection Group (SPG)

This is the highest level of security in India. The SPG takes care of the security of the prime minister of India, former prime ministers and their immediate family members such as their husbands/wives, children and parents. The SPG was established in the year 1985 and provides security at all times at their office, home, events and functions, and during tours in India and abroad. The details of how many people accompany the protected persons under the SPG category are classified.

Z+ Category

This is the highest category of security usually provided to VVIPs. It involves a team of 50 to 55 personnel that includes mobile and static guards, depending on the threat perception. They are provided with at least one bulletproof car and the team of security personnel includes commandos and personal security officers. President of India Droupadi Murmu, ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and chief ministers such Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath have a Z+ security cover.

Opposition leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were downgraded to Z+ security from SPG after a review by the Centre.

Z Category

This category involves a total of 22 security personnel which includes four to five NSG commandos and the rest are either from ITBP or CRPF. Usually between two to eight armed guards are present at the home of the protectee, two personal security officers and at least one armed escort for all road journeys. The convoy also includes at least one bullet-proof car.

Y and Y+ category

These are two variations among the same security category where the protected person is provided with at least 11 security guards, of whom between one to two are NSG commandos. They are provided with at least two personal security officers who are mobile, the rest remain static. They also have uniformed security guards stationed at their homes. Actor Kangana Ranaut was given Y+ security by the ministry of home affairs after she had a war of words with Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut. Ranaut claimed she faced a threat to her life.

X Category

This is the lowest category of security in which includes two highly trained police personnel.