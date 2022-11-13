Pakistan And England Face Off For ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Finals
After 28 days and 44 matches, the ICC T20 World Cup is set for the final showdown where England and Pakistan face each other at the MCG for the coveted trophy.
The two teams would be meeting in a final reminiscent of the 1992 Benson & Hedges Cup final that also took place at the MCG.
On Wednesday, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground to confirm their tickets for Melbourne.
The unbeaten first-wicket partnership of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales helped England defeat India by 10 wickets for an easy progression to the finals.
In the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, the two teams previously met each other twice back in 2009 and 2010 with England recording victory against Pakistan.