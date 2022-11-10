England Beat India By 10 Wickets To Setup Clash Against Pakistan For The ICC T20 World Cup Finals
England beat India by 10 wickets in the second semi-finals at Adelaide. They will now face Pakistan in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and opted to bowl first at Adelaide. India had a rough start to the first inning after losing the wickets of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
The English bowling and tight fielding added more pressure on India as they lost the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. But Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya later stepped up for India and began creating a competitive total.
Both Kohli and Pandya completed their respective 50's, helping India to finish the 20 overs at 168/6. Jos Buttler began the run-chase for England with Alex Hales.
The duo provided a headstart to England and soon completed their 100-run plus stand. Buttler and Hales completed their half-centuries, inching closer to victory.
They soon completed a sensational 150-run stand in the semi-finals and remained unbeaten till the end to help England beat India by 10 wickets at Adelaide, cementing their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup finals.