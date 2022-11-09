Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets To Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup Finals
It was an all-round display in batting, bowling and fielding by Pakistan that helped them secure victory by seven wickets in the semi-finals against New Zealand in Sydney.
With the victory, Pakistan are heading to the MCG for the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.
In the first inning, tight fielding by Pakistan helped the bowlers maintain an economic powerplay, adding pressure on the Kiwi batters.
Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 53 and Kane Williamson's 46-run knock helped New Zealand finish the first inning at 152/4.
In the second inning, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan completed a 100-run opening stand, with both the batsmen completing their respective 50.
But their respective half-centuries and Mohammad Haris' 30-run helped Pakistan secure the victory against the Kiwis by seven wickets.
Pakistan will face the winner between India and England, who clash on Thursday for the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval.